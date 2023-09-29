The government of DUI and SDS cannot escape responsibility for their actions in Macedonia, especially in their dealings with the Bulgarian mafia. In September, they issued three licenses for new online casinos in Macedonia to individuals with a dubious record in Bulgaria.

Following the government’s decision signed by Artan Grubi, Lotaria, led by Grubi’s chief of staff, Perparim Bajrami, wasted no time in advertising the company set to receive the license. This company is essentially a clone of the online casino 7777.bg, operated by the same individuals, using the same platform and structure, but under a different website, 8888.bg.

As Macedonian citizens struggle to make ends meet, facing shortages of essential medicines and rising inflation, DUI and SDS seem to be focused on squeezing as many millions as they can for themselves in their final months in power.