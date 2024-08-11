Why does SDS find it so hard to declare that it opposes DUI’s destabilizing strategy? When will people support Venko Filipce and denounce DUIs? Or he thinks that when he and his dishonest officials are called upon to explain, they will start protests, according to VMRO-DPMNE.When will Venko Filipce lose heart and denounce DUIs, according to VMRO-DPMNE? Why does SDS find it so hard to declare that it opposes DUI’s destabilizing strategy? When will people support Venko Filipce and denounce DUIs? Or he thinks that when he and his dishonest officials are called upon to explain, they will start protests, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

Is SDS really so idealess? What are they afraid to get out of the shadow of DUI? As the plan of DUI was foiled by President Mickoski and it came to the surface, neither DUI nor SDS know what to do – say the party.