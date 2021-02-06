Where did the seven MPs of the government who voted for the election of Nikola Dimitrov six months ago and the other day during the no-confidence vote were missing, disappear, asked the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, pointing out that this showed that the government does not have the support of 62 MPs.

The no-confidence vote against Dimitrov showed that Zaev does not have the trust of 62 MPs. Which means that if a vote of confidence in the government were to be held today, it would not pass, because there would be only 55 MPs. Might those six or seven MPs vote for another parliamentary majority or another government soon? Mickoski asked on Saturday.

SDSM Secretary General Ljupco Nikolovski, however, claimed in Stip that the parliamentary majority was stable.