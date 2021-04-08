The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski was on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show, where he referred to the current political situation, the bad government measures, as well as the latest developments with the passports that were issued to mobsters, murderers and drug lords.

Mickoski emphasized that it is an affair of unprecedented proportions and this case reflects the real situation in Macedonia in terms of crime and the destroyed security system.

Nikolovski manipulated the public that he was fighting crime and corruption by seizing expired butter. Imagine, this was a major crime. Why did Nikolovski say anything about these 200 passports issued to criminals, murderers and drug lords? Mickoski added.

Mickoski said that on a daily basis VMRO-DPMNE reveals scandals and dubious cases related to the government, which although it wants to hide them, they still come to light.