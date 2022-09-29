At today’s session in the Parliament, MP from VMRO-DPMNE, Mile Lefkov asked three parliamentary questions, the first regarding Prime Minister Kovacevski, whether he feels responsible for today’s accident in Vrben while he is declaratively advocating for overcoming the energy crisis.

Do you know that while you are sitting here at the parliamentary questions session, you have problems securing your ministers, do you know that there was an accident on the supply pipeline of the Vrben hydroelectric power plant, which is part of the Mavrovo system? Vrben is not working today and the water supply to the other two is reduced. Damages are estimated to be in the millions. Do you know that unfortunately, your pipes are bursting, do you know about this and do you feel responsible because you allowed this to happen to us at a time when you declare that you will overcome the energy crisis, asked Lefkov.

Deputy Lefkov’s second question was to Ljupco Nikolovski, regarding Ljupco Nikolovski, whether he feels responsible for violating the code and whether he is thinking of resigning because companies close to Ljupco Nikolovski are allowed to make an extra profit by buying burnt pine just in time of an energy crisis.

The third question of MP Lefkov referred to Prime Minister Kovacevski about which companies are profiting from the energy crisis in the past two to three years, and whether there are companies close to the Prime Minister, companies that he founded, then changed ownership, and whether there are companies in his environment that take state tenders and are related to the energy sector.