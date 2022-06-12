German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came and went. In the first visit to the region after taking office, he said everywhere what the hosts wanted to hear. So in Serbia he directly asked Vucic to impose sanctions on the Russians and to recognize Kosovo.

In Macedonia, he said that we are ready to start negotiations with the EU and that he would personally commit to that. Really strong and encouraging words.

But after a few hours, Scholz left for Sofia and sang another song there. He seemed to forget what he said in Skopje, so according to BGNES reports, he stressed that “Macedonia should meet all the conditions.”

We really do not know which Scholz to trust, but according to the statements of the President and Prime Minister of Bulgaria after the meetings, it is obvious that the Chancellor nodded affirmatively to the Bulgarian conditions.

The general impression is that the current Chancellor is far from the capacity and power of Merkel and it is no coincidence that France is emerging as a major player in the EU.