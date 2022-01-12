While much of the capital Skopje is freezing due to reduced heating supplies, the son of the owner of the main heating supplier BEG is on Instagram informing his followers how cold it is in the elite French ski resort of Val d’Isere.

Copper and real-estate magnate Vanco Cifliganec family bought the BEG heating provider recently, declaring that he is helping the country by keeping the company “Macedonian owned”. Cifliganec is close to outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his son, Dusko Cifliganec (Instagram handle – @theloveguruu), has frequently been instagramming his romance with Zaev’s niece Eva Zaeva.

But with the recent spike in natural gas prices and the overall energy crisis that hit Macedonia, BEG began to decrease its deliveries to cut costs, even as the regulators approved a price hike of 14 percent.

His most recent luxury get away is the French ski resort, where temperatures drop to -9 degrees, as Dusko Cifliganec helpfully informed his followers.