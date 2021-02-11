While in neighboring Serbia, 20,000-30,000 citizens are getting vaccinated on a daily basis, who, by the way, can choose whether they want to be vaccinated with an American, Russian or Chinese vaccine, here they count the people who want to get the vaccine. Bottom, Aleksandar Pandov comments on Facebook.

Yesterday noon the Government announced that today the first 8,000 vaccines will arrive from Serbia, and late in the evening they informed that due to lack of technical documentation, the vaccines, however, will not arrive in Macedonia. In the meantime, a website was launched on which Macedonian citizens could only express a wish to get vaccinated. Registering on the website does not mean that one will get vaccinated immediately. The term is determined by the family doctor, and a National Vaccination Plan has already been developed. First on the list for vaccination are healthcare workers followed by the chronically ill and people over 70.