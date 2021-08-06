While Macedonia is literally on fire, none of the highest-ranking government officials, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, are nowhere to be found, as if they have disappeared from the public, notes “Alfa”. The responsibility for the fiasco in dealing with the fires, as if left only to the director of the CMC Stojance Angelov, who, despite having responsibility, still cannot be blamed alone for all the omissions. Zaev had his last public appearance in the evening in Kocani, and since then he seems to have disappeared in moments when a state of crisis has been declared in the country. And in his last address, he only justified himself by the absence of air mechanization for extinguishing fire.

Helicopters do not work at night, neither in our country, nor in any other countries, someone can be killed one never knows, people who have entered somewhere with the best intention to help can be injured. That is why, according to the regulations, helicopters always operate during the day, said Zaev.

Besides Zaev, the Minister of Defense, Radmila Sekerinska, did not appear in public either, who only gave thanks on Facebook for the help we have received from other countries. The Minister of Interior, Oliver Spasovski, is also unavailable for answering questions from the public. His only appearance is at an event without news crews, along with Serbian Police Minister Miroslav Vulin, for Serbia’s help in fighting the fires.

Here are our friends from the Republic of Serbia and I would like to express my gratitude on my own behalf and on behalf of the Ministry of Interior and the Government, to my dear Mr. Vulin, the the Government of Serbia and President Vucic, for immediately agreeing to send assistance, said Spasovski.

While there is no trace of the country’s top officials, the man, for whom accountability and resignation is demanded, Angelov, appears in public. But he also often uses the opportunity to say that nothing was wrong, and even that he deserved an award for dealing with the situation in Kocani.

The only one who appears in public is the first Deputy Prime Minister of Macedonia, Artan Grubi, but the reason for that is not the fires sweeping across the country, but the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.