Macedonia has seen the highest spike in Covid-19 deaths in the world in the last week, according to statistics released by the Bulgarian Ministry of Health.

Our country has recorded 111 percent increase in deaths between March 9 and 15, followed by Jordan with an increase of 65.8 percent.

According to the number of deaths, Macedonia is in the seventh place with 9.1 deaths per million inhabitants in the last week, while on average 19 people died daily nationwide.

Ahead of Macedonia are Slovakia with 17.9 deaths per million inhabitants in the last week, Czech Republic (16.8), Hungary (16.2), Bulgaria (14.6), Montenegro (12.7) and BiH (12.5).