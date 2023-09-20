With speeches, calls for resignation and singing of the Macedonian national anthem, hundreds of pensioners from several cities in Macedonia are protesting in front of the Government building today on the International Day of Pensioners – September 20.

They demand a linear increase in pensions by MKD 3,500 for each pensioner.

But while they are looking for a dignified life, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trenchevska is in Plasnica visiting the provider of the social service help and care in the home – the Association for the Support of Identified and Potential Vulnerable Groups “VICTIM Ohrid” which implements this service in Plasnica municipalities.