The 2020 budget is estimated to have a deficit of between 700 million and 1,3 billion EUR – this according to the Finance Minister Nina Angelovska. But her staff is apparently not overly perturbed by the situation.

A Ministry official Afija Ravmanovska, took to her TikTok account, and posted several videos in which she is doing dance numbers. The videos are clearly filmed in her office in the Finance Ministry. This prompted outrage in the public, which already has a low opinion of the work much of the inefficient public administration does, without having to see them twerk on social media.

Порече calling ❤️A star is born 🎙️🎤🎼🎻🎸🎷🎺📻📺📽️🎥🎬🎭⭐🌟✨🌠🌌🌃 Gepostet von Kristian Jandrioski am Dienstag, 2. Juni 2020

Ravmanovska insisted that it is a private video and that she recorded it in the office, but not during work hours, probably while she was doing overtime. As a relative of the powerful Mayor of Plasnica Ismail Jahoski, she is also a candidate for member of Parliament for the DUI party.