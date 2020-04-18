What a hypocrisy of the Macedonian judiciary! While some innocent people are in prison, Zoran Mileski Kiceec, who was caught carrying the millions taken by Bojan Jovanovski from Orce Kamcev as a bribe, was released from house arrest two weeks ago. While we are all staying at home as if under house arrest, he was released from house arrest after the Criminal Council accepted his request and the guarantee for lifting the house arrest imposed until he stats serving three-year prison sentence in the “Racket” case.

The house arrest was lifted by the Criminal Council at our request with a real estate guarantee, estimated at over 13 million denars. It was lifted two weeks ago, lawyer Aleksandar Novakovski confirmed.

Mileski pleaded guilty at the outset to the “Racket” case to the charges against him for mediating and receiving an award for arranging meetings between Bojan Jovanovski and businessman Orce Kamcev and he was sentenced to three years in prison.

He was initially in detention, which was soon replaced with house arrest, and now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kichec gets released from house arrest.

