VMRO-DPMNE asked the Government to explain what happened with the announced mandatory quarantine for 200 citizens, after it was revealed that only one small group of Roma musicians are forced to remain first in an army firing range and then in a former asylum.

Faced with the fact that many of the Macedonian citizens who are returning from at-risk countries like Italy flaunt quarantine regulations, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that 200 returnees will be put in mandatory quarantine. But given the expected outrage if this was to be put in place, and the powerful position of some of the people that were returning, so far, in a highly discriminatory decision, only a group of nine Roma are being moved from camp to camp.

SDSM acts extremely carelessly at a time of an enormous pandemic. It fails to adopt many of the measures proposed by VMRO-DPMNE, or adopts them late and halfheartedly. While the coronavirus is rapidly spreading through the population, and we face new diagnosed patients every day, the authorities are losing control. They informed the public that 200 people will be quarantined in the Krivolak base, and now we see that only nine people were sent there, and even they are being moved to a different location because of the disastrous conditions. What happened to the other 191? Have they been release to their homes despite the quarantine order, VMRO-DPMNE asked.

The opposition party called on the Government to approach the issue seriously and again repeated its offer of help.