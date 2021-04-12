The government today, under pressure from the public, revealed the list of people who received high fees for work tasks that are not very clearly defined as work tasks.

But the list only includes 55 out of 58 freelancers in question, which raises the question of who are the people who, despite all the pressure from the public, the government hides and does not reveal them at any cost.

The government has so far not denied the number of 58 freelancers in the affair first revealed by the Prizma project.