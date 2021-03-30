VMRO-DPMNE demands declassification of the people vaccinated in order to remove the suspicion that some got the vaccine jumping the line.

If Filipce continues to run away and does not publish the list of vaccinated people, media reports that certain government officials got vaccinated jumping the line will be confirmed. Are there other cases like the one with the vaccination of the secretary of the hospital in Struga, so Filipce hides them or did senior government officials or their families get vaccinated? With the silence, Filipce only briefly protects his position but it endangers the whole of Macedonia, Mite Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE said on Tuesday.