The leadership of VMRO-DPMNE is set as an internal enemy of the Republic of Macedonia and the people. And until this party is reformed, we will never allow it to return to power.

This, among other things, was said by the Prime Minister and leader of the ruling SDSM, Zoran Zaev, at the election rally in the Skopje Municipality of Karpos.

A short, but extremely clear message with which the Prime Minister tells us that instead of a psychiatrist, as suggested by the boys from the memorial complex in Prilep, he decided to prove to us that UDBA is his destiny. Because, from the totalitarian rapture he has entered, he will hardly be able to get out so easily.

The creation of internal enemies is a typical example of any totalitarian society, from the Nazi-fascist ones of Hitler and Mussolini to the Bolshevik, the communist one of Stalin. And as such, they are condemned by the whole progressive world, and on the European continent it is done with two special resolutions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe with which, what is especially important, they are equated. Unfortunately, Macedonia accepted only one, not both. It did not have the strength to condemn communism, and we are paying the price for that to this day and we will keep paying it, analyzes Pressing TV.

In the context of the entire election campaign, according to the messages he sends, it turns out that the President and Vice President of the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski and Aleksandar Nikoloski, are bigger (internal) enemies of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev than the totalitarianism of Stalin and the Bulgarian “Tsar Liberator Boris III” or the last leader of the historic VMRO, Ivan Vanco Mihajlov !?

Who is Prime Minister Zaev to assess whether VMRO-DPMNE has been reformed or not !? Who is Prime Minister Zaev to allow or not to allow VMRO-DPMNE to return to power !? As in any democracy, even in countries assessed as hybrid regimes, as, in fact, is Macedonia, the citizens do it and no one else, concludes Pressing TV.