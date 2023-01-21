The way in which the 22-year-old Hristijan Pendikov, secretary of the Bulgarian club “Tsar Boris The Third” in Ohrid, was taken out of the country is a precedent, and the investigation into the bar fight that turned into a diplomatic scandal is completely compromised by the politicians’ statements, lawyer and former judge Vladimir Tufegcic tells TV “Telma”.

It is a fact that the way in which all this was done, by completely ignoring the Macedonian judicial authorities, is a dangerous precedent because it is an active investigation, which has already been compromised by the political statements of the political actors. This makes the work of the public prosecutor more difficult, says lawyer Tufegcic.

The person is suspected as a perpetrator of a crime, but also in that procedure, adds Tufegcic, bearing in mind the event that caused the attention, I do not know if the public prosecutor in that context asked the court to determine measures for ensuring the presence of the person precisely for implementation of this procedure.

For the time being, there is no official position or clarification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor from the Ministry of Health regarding the procedure by which he left the country, and the Prosecutor’s Office says that in relation to other procedures for the mentioned person, they will present more details on Monday after an inspection of the cases that are mentioned has been carried out.

Yesterday, the police detained three citizens of Ohrid suspected of having physically attacked their fellow citizen last night in an Ohrid restaurant.

The incident was condemned yesterday by President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, as well as their Bulgarian counterparts, Rumen Radev and Galab Donev, and the EC Delegation in Skopje, and asked the authorities to investigate the case.