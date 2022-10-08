Who lies more, the master or the apprentice? Zaev says that he opens all Bulgarian associations, and Kovacevski that he does not know the person who opens them, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Zoran Zaev publicly as prime minister, on Bulgarian television, addressing primarily the Bulgarian, but also the Macedonian public said: “Every time Bulgarian associations are opened, I am there, I open them, I have relatives, I have people there, who are around me every day.” We wrote this in Macedonian, and originally Zaev is trying to speak Bulgarian while humiliating the nation. When does SDS lie? When Kovacevski says that SDS is based on the national liberation struggle of the state, or Zaev when he says that there were no fascists, but Bulgarian administrators? Zaev, as prime minister and SDS as a party, are the main culprits for all Bulgarian negations and assimilationist politics. Even the biggest Bulgarian chauvinists were happy to have a Macedonian politician in their life holding positions like Zaev. SDS did not depart from Zaev’s matrix. The deserter Kovacevski and SDS did not prevent the opening of the Bulgarian clubs with the fascist names Vanco Mihajlov and Tsar Boris. Who lies more, the master or the apprentice? Zaev says that he opens all Bulgarian associations, and Kovacevski that he does not know the person who opens them, stressed the opposition party.