By the end of June 50 respirators, bought with a loan from the World Health Organization, will be delivered to Macedonia, said Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani.

Osmani said that this will bring the number of newly purchased respirators to 70. The Government believes that it will have a sufficient number of respirators to manage the coronavirus crisis. Initially, the Government has serious difficulty purchasing respirators, after EU countries banned exports, and attempts to buy the machines in Brazil, Israel and Turkey failed.