VMRO-DPMNE’s position as an opposition is to behave in a statehood manner, but how VMRO-DPMNE will behave as a government, according to President Hristijan Mickoski, should not be a dilemma – also in a statehood manner.

VMRO-DPMNE is an opposition that has decided with democratic tools, with ideas to fight against this undemocratic government. It would be easiest for us to paint, break, write letters, obstruct processes, but we put the state interest first, Mickoski said in an interview with MRTV on Friday evening.

We cannot ignore the reality that is the result of the SDSM and Zoran Zaev capitulation behavior. Don’t make us create a new reality. No agreement states that the Army must be renamed. Let’s do whatever is technically necessary to vote in that law to be part of NATO, said Mickoski.

Mickoski reiterated that if VMRO-DPMNE wins enough lawmakers according to the laws and the constitution and the Badinter majority, it will take a step back to revise the Prespa Agreement.