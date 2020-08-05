The “race” for the formation of a new Government has officially started after the Parliament held its first constitutive session on Tuesday. Both SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski announce a majority of 61 MPs.

According to Zaev, all options are open. Mickoski is in a similar position. The deadline is running.

The Constitution stipulates that the President of the country shall entrust the mandate for the formation of the government to the candidate of the party, ie the parties that have a majority in the Parliament within ten days from the constitution of the Parliament. The prime minister-designate, within 20 days from the day of entrusting the mandate, submits a program to the Parliament and proposes the composition of the Government. The Parliament, on the proposal of the prime minister-designate and based on the program, elects the Government by a majority vote of the total number of MPs.