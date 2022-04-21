Within a few days, Spasovski has a murder that he is trying to hide, a theft of weapons and ammunition from a police warehouse in Ohrid, about which he is also silent, and finally hides one of the biggest thefts in Macedonia so far – theft of marijuana oil worth over 2 million euros, MP Dragan Kovacki from the VMRO-DPMNE EC said at today’s press conference, emphasizing that all this is happening in a period of several days, and no case would have received attention were not the fierce reactions of the media, the public and VMRO-DPMNE.

The theft of marijuana oil from the premises of the factory of the bankrupt company 5 Letters in the village of Aldanci, Krusevo, worth over 2 million euros is one of the biggest thefts in Macedonia so far, and Spasovski’s Ministry of Interior has been silent for 3 days. 108 bottles of marijuana oil were stolen, of which 93 were in the amount of 1000 ml, while 15 were in the amount of 500 to 1000 ml. Security has been hired in the building by a private security agency based in Strumica, and the premises are under video surveillance with several dozen cameras. Additionally, the oil was stored in a special safe. This begs the question, what is Spasovski doing for 3 days and why did he not inspect the cameras in the building? Does it take 3 days to take a look at a few hours of footage? Additionally, the question arises, what did the private security do and why the theft was not prevented, especially considering that this is not the first theft in the factory. Is Spasovski deliberately delaying the investigation and has the marijuana oil already left the country? Who is the one who profits from the illegal sale of marijuana oil and does Spasovski know about it and that is why he is silent? Kovacki asked.

Kovacki emphasizes that Spasovski is either completely incompetent or in full agreement with the mafia. In both cases it is inevitable, Spasovski should resign, he said.