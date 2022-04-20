Why is Prime Minister Kovacevski hiding behind a pre-recorded video address regarding the scandal in which the Bulgarian Prime Minister promotes fascism on Macedonian soil?, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

Why Kovacevski does not say how the Macedonian institutions allowed the registration of an association with the name of a person who is controversial and denied the existence of the Macedonian people. It is shameful and with horror we see the fact that the Macedonian Prime Minister Kovacevski did not condemn the step of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov, but diplomatically diluted the whole scandal, the party said in a statement.