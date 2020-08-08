SDSM is the most non-transparent political party in the Republic of Macedonia and that raises many doubts, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski said at Sunday’s press conference adding that SDSM held these elections in the most undemocratic way, committing the largest election robbery and bribery on the ground.

In the report submitted to the State Audit Office on funds spent in the campaign by the coalition “We can”, SDSM hides the costs and amounts spent on certain items and specifications. Why? Probably their sources of funds are dubious and therefore are not transparent to publish how much money they spent on this campaign. If you look closely at the report, you cannot find in any item a report and the amount of money spent by SDSM and the coalition “We can” for advertising and advertising space, ie paid, sponsored ads on social networks, specifically on Facebook, Instagram, etc., revealed Arsovski.

He adds that it is obvious that SDSM is hiding consciously and consciously wants to manipulate the citizens.