Firefighting equipment from the 20th century (Picture 1) was used during Sunday’s fire near the Galicnik village, in a candidate country for the European Union in the 21st century. Thanks to the sacrifice of firefighters and army members, the fire was put under control, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

In the meantime, Petre Silegov procured a fire-fighting machine ladder worth just over € 1.7 million. The holder of the procurement is a Hungarian company…, a company based in Budapest (Picture 2).

The same country and city that SDSM has fiercely condemned for the past three years, but business must go on. While the business is going on and the forests are burning, the same company appears as a partner of the Hungarian company where the son-in-law of the Secretary of the City of Skopje is a co-owner. Strange but true, the company where the son-in-law of Petre Silegov’s closest associate is a co-owner concludes an agreement with the holder of a procurement in the amount of 33,244,500 denars or about 540,000 € (Picture 3), the opposition leader said in his post.