Excerpts from a US diplomacy telegram/ document leaked by WikiLeaks on social media today reveal that the director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Viktor Dimovski, was assessed by a US ambassador in Skopje as a man controlled by the Serbian services.

Dimovski, at the time when Branko Crvenkovski was president, was director of the Intelligence Agency, and spent one term as ambassador in Belgrade. According to the published assessments, which the US Ambassador to Skopje Gillian Milovanovic sent to Washington, Viktor Dimovski was in “Serbia’s pocket”.

The document is made public at a time when President Pendarovski has announced that a number of state officials will face the vetting that is inevitable after joining NATO.

The not so recent assessments of the US diplomacy that Dimovski is under the control of the Serbian secret services make him one of the first to be checked for contacts and cooperation with services like the Serbian one, which is in close coordination with Russia, which, in turn, is one of NATO’s strategic rivals.

In that context, some observers have a legitimate question as to how and who checked the NSA director to see if he was still in “Serbia’s pocket” and if he had contacts and co-operation with rival NATO services. If Dimovski did not go through the vetting process at all, it could have unforeseeable consequences for Macedonia’s status as a trusted NATO member.

If Dimovski did not pass a proper check, and it turns out that he still has contacts with Serbia, and does not receive the appropriate NATO certificate, it will be a serious blow to the entire security system in which there may be other officials who have cooperated or are cooperating with services that are NATO rivals.