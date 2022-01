The ban on boar hunting in the region of Kocani, that was put in place because of the outbreak of African swine fever, is causing significant damage to farmers.

Corn and potato farms in the villages of Vidoviste and Teranci were destroyed by the animals, and locals say that even their domestic animals are being threatened. Inspectors closed the Oblesevo cattle market and ordered a ban on sale of domestic pigs, so far destroying almost 200 animals.