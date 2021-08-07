The wildfire that is still raging in the Malesevo region has left apocalyptic scenes behind. This is what the region between Pehcevo and Delcevo looks like now after several days of intense fires in this region. It is a huge territory of forests, with a diameter of 30 km, now ravaged area. The consequences of this unprecedented environmental catastrophe will still affect the people of the eastern part of the country.

The head of the Operations and Coordination Sector at the Crisis Management Center, Goran Stojanovski, pointed out on Friday that the wildfires in the Delcevo and Pehcevo regions still remain extremely severe.