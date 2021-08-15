The Crisis Management Center has said that the wildfire near the village of Raovikj in Saraj municipality is still active even after week-long extinguishing activities involving domestic and foreign helicopters. French experts for high-risk fires and a helicopter from Montenegro have also been engaged in the operation, which has been made difficult due to the fire’s continuous smoldering.

Another major active fire in the country has been active for the second day in the vicinity of the Municipality of Centar Zupa. For these reasons, this morning in coordination with the General Staff of the CMC, two helicopters will be engaged, 40 members of the Army, 30 members of the special police forces, 15 members of the PE National Forests, as well as two regional firefighting units and a team of the Directorate for protection and rescue to assist in dealing with and put it under control.

Among others, several other smaller fires were putunder control yesterday, between the villages of Barovo and Vesje, near the mountain lodge Kitka, as well as the fires in Kratovo and Gevgelija.

At the same time, relief activities continued in the areas where the fires have already been extinguished.