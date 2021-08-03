Wildfires that broke out at several sites across the country on Monday have been put under control overnight but are still active. Firefighters, members of the Army, the Protection and Rescue Directorate and citizens have been working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Last night the main battle was fought above the hill in the industrial zone of Kocani which extends to the village of Trkanje. however, the main goal was to protect the warehouse of Makpetrol, because it was a time bomb that could do major damage.

Due to the fire, nine people sought medical help in the Kocani hospital.