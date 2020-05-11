President Stevo Pendarovski will host a meeting of leaders of ruling and opposition parties at 13 h on Tuesday.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, DUI’s Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for Albanians’ Zijadin Sela, Alternativa’s Afrim Gashi, Besa’s Bilal Kasami and DPA’s Menduh Thaci have been invited at the meeting, the President’s Office said on Monday.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski will also attend the meeting.