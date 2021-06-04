Everyone is waiting for the news that DUI leader Ali Ahmeti will announce tomorrow. This is a well-tried recipe of the longest-serving party leader in Macedonia to attract public attention.

It is commented in political circles that Ahmeti is considering announcing his political departure from the leadership position in DUI. As a reason he will state that after two decades it is time to give it to the younger ones.

He has the greatest trust in Artan Grubi and it is to be expected that someone in whom Ahmeti and Grubi have the greatest trust would fill in the leader position.

But the real reason could be that Ali Ahmeti could soon leave for a longer stay at The Hague Tribunal. Ahmeti was already questioned by investigators from The Hague in Pristina. It was then announced that he had gone there as a witness, but following the example of Ramush Haradinaj and Hashim Thaci, the journey from a witness to a resident of the Scheveningen prison is short.

The other possibility is for Ahmeti to announce that he and his coalition partner SDSM will have a joint candidate for mayor of Skopje. This would be a repeat of the “Pse Yo” campaign in the last parliamentary elections when DUI said that the condition for entering the government is for the prime minister to be Albanian.

They also elected a specific future prime minister – Naser Ziberi, but later satisfied their appetites with the first deputy prime minister position in the government, which was given to none other than Artan Grubi.

Ahmeti is considered a politician with the longest tenure. The public met him as the leader of the paramilitary NLA in the military conflict and in politics he outlived Branko Crvenkovski, Nikola Gruevski and certainly Zoran Zaev.