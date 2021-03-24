While Artan Grubi is on a lobbying tour for the diaspora census and takes pictures with Edi Rama, the MP from the Macedonian Alliance for European Integration, MAEI, Vasil Sterjovski, expressed at Wednesday’s plenary session of the Albanian Parliament the concerns of Macedonians living in the municipality of Pustec regarding the problem with the electricity supply.

As an MP from the Korca district, in the Parliament, I have repeatedly expressed the concerns of the residents of the Macedonian community in the municipality of Pustec regarding the problem with the electricity supply. No intervention has been made in the main network and distribution of electricity in the municipality of Pustec since the time of electrification for more than 50 years, said Sterjovski.

Sterjovski reminded that at one of the plenary sessions last year, the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku, regarding this problem, promised that Pustec would be under the attention of the ministry, but that “to date no measures have been taken to solving this problem”.

MP Sterjovski has repeatedly urged the authorities to solve the problems that Macedonians in the areas of Mala Prespa, Gora and Golo Brdo are facing. At his request, funds were allocated from the government budget for the construction of a water supply network and for the legalization of illegal construction facilities in the municipality of Pustec.