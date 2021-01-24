President Stevo Pendarovski is consulting legal experts before signing the census law, the president’s office told MIA, adding that the president’s position will be announced these days.

On the same day after its adoption, the Parliament Speaker submitted the law to the President to sign the decree promulgating the law.

In line with the law, Pendarovski shall sign the decree promulgating the law or notify the Parliament Speaker in writing if he decides not to sign the decree promulgating the law within seven days from the day the law was submitted to him.

If the President decides not to sign the decree promulgating the law, the Parliament shall reconsider the law in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, within 30 days from the day the law is adopted. After the reconsidering the law, amendments can be submitted only in connection with the remarks of the President.

Meanwhile, the MP from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski, yesterday reiterated the party’s position that this census is extremely politicized and once again called on President Stevo Pendarovski, before deciding whether to sign the decree on the Census Law to consult with experts. According to him, this census is conducted according to an outdated methodology, which they believe is not in line with the highest standards of the UN and the EU, ie the standards of Eurostat.