I do not have one personal and another official position, I will assess our chances for the start of negotiations, after 17 years in which we have been a candidate, at less than 50 percent, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Euronews.

Pendarovski assessed the relations with neighboring Bulgaria as not as good as they were before.

In other words, they are not as good as they used to be. The two countries were separated for decades during communism. Then Bulgaria with its communist regime, and we-part of communist Yugoslavia. But in the 1990s and after the fall of communism, the frozen situation began to melt. In that sense, the two countries began to communicate better with each other. That communication, compared to other neighboring countries, was not at the level, for various reasons related to history, but still for some time the situation improved. Unfortunately, in recent years Bulgaria has unexpectedly begun to make demands related to history, our ethnic origin, etc. and to everyone’s surprise it put them on the table, said Pendarovski.

Answering the question what is the reason for Bulgaria to continue with those demands, President Pendarovski said: