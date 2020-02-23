At Sunday’s press conference, Antonio Milososki presented a tape allegedly featuring the voice of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

This audio tape clearly shows that Zaev was in close contact with Katica Janeva and it can be concluded that the two were in close coordination with the “Racket” case. I know his family is influential and he should be called for questioning. This tape clearly shows that Zaev was also a supreme judge and special public prosecutor, Milososki said.