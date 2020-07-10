After Bojan Jovanovski’s defense submitted the list of witnesses summoned in the “International Association” case, it is now up to the judicial council to decide whether to accept the evidence.

Judging by the experience from the previous case “Racket” and the fact that Jovanovski’s phone was not completely analyzed by forensics, it is unlikely that the Court will fully accept the list of witnesses offered.

The list includes prominent names that could say a lot about their collaboration, but also friendship with Boki.

The list of witnesses includes SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and his wife Zorica, his brother Vice, the cousin Trajce, then Aleksandar Kiracovski, who was often in the company of Boki, SDSM spokesman Kostadin Kostadinov, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski.

Businessmen Orce Kamcev and Siljan Micevski, Boki’s friend, songwriter Marina Tucakovic, as well as the editor-in-chief of 1TV Aco Kabranov are also included in the list.

Apart from this list of witnesses, Boki has filed criminal charges against forty politicians, public officials and businessmen.

He sent Thursday a letter from the Sutka prison stating that they could prevent him from telling the truth about the “Racket” case only if they killed him.