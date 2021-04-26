Will the Parliament vote no confidence in Spasovski after all the scandals? Macedonia 26.04.2021 / 9:20 The Parliament is set to resume Monday its 39th session, including the no confidence motion for Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, filed by lawmakers of the Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa (AA/A) group. Oliver Spasovski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 09.04.2021 Senior police officer and close friend of Zaev and Spasovski detained in major police operation Macedonia 06.04.2021 You should resign because I left you a complete investigation, and you didn’t do anything for a year, Culev tells Spasovski Macedonia 06.04.2021 Spasovski: 215 people managed to acquire travel documents under assumed identities Macedonia News Another corruption scandal of DUI: The Ministry of Environment awarded grants to associations owned by the director of the Environment Directorate Van den Berg on Sunday’s protest: Pandora’s box has opened, Zaev’s House of Cards is now shaking on its foundations Dimitrov: Many will wonder if EU is serious Authorities to decide whether new Covid restrictions will be introduced during the upcoming Easter holidays Misajlovski: Early elections are a way out of the political deadlock Macedonian boxer Gorjan Slaveski wins UFB title in Munich Nearly all product safety inspectors signed a petition against Zaev’s decision to have their director removed for insubordination Drone video shows the size of today’s rally .
Comments are closed for this post.