State prosecutors say they are still collecting evidence against the former head of the Dermatology Clinic Nina Caca Biljanovska, who infected at least half a dozen colleagues with the coronavirus. Caca refused to self-isolate after a ski trip to Italy – she continued to go to work and caused the clinic to be closed after she was diagnosed with the virus. Kanal 5 TV reported today that, when pressed, prosecutors said they are still investigating her case.

Dozens of people get charged and fined daily for refusing to self-isolate or breaking the curfew, but Caca became a test-case over whether a powerful member of the ruling SDSM party who caused serious damage to the healthcare system will be held to the same account. Caca also spoke at a conference in a large venue in Skopje which included more than a hundred medical professionals and academy members, from Macedonia and abroad.

Another notable case is for a young man from Skopje’s Karpos district, who also comes from an influential family, who refused to self-isolate and continued to congregate through the city. His entire family was infected and they are believed to have lied to the police about trips abroad and claimed they were infected by visitors from Serbia. It’s believed that his father infected a nurse who they called over for a house visit, and concealed that he is Covid-19 positive.

A fine of 5.000 EUR, the highest so far, was handed to a family member of a four year old girl from Stip who was infected while staying in the United Kingdom. The family member visited neighbors and the local hospital, endangering many people along the way.