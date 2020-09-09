Businessman Siljan Micevski admitted that he financed SDSM. He showed up Wednesday as a witness in the “Talir” case.

Micevski testified at the proposal of prosecutor Lence Ristoska. What is more significant is that the financing of SDSM by the businessman was not reported in the audit report.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file charges after this confession.

Micevski did not appear in court last month as a victim in the “International Association case” in which Bojan Jovanovski is the first accused.