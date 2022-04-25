Representatives of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) led by President Jakim Nedelkov are meeting Monday government representatives in a bid to reach an agreement on their demands, which will depend on ending the strike in schools and kindergartens which started on April 11. Nedelkov confirmed for MIA that they will have a meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Minister of Education and Science Jeton Shaqiri, which will be attended by the director of the European Confederation of Education Trade Unions (ETUCE) Susan Flocken.

As of now, there is no agreement with the ministers. We expect a confirmation for a meeting later in the afternoon but even if we meet, the prospects of having a decision by this evening are slim and it looks increasingly likely that the strike will continue on Tuesday, said Nedelkov on Monday.