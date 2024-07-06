Prime Minister Hristijan Mitskoski said today that if he has a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, he hopes that they will maintain their dignity and that they will talk as partners and as good neighbors.

I hope that we will maintain our dignity and that we will talk as partners and as good neighbors, if such a conversation occurs. If it doesn’t come, I hope it will come soon, Mickoski pointed out in relation to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington and Mitsotakis’ statement that he expects the new prime minister to use the country’s constitutional name for both internal and external use and that the specific issue will he also raised it at the upcoming Summit.

Mickoski emphasized that the attitude of the Government is to build good relations with all neighbors, but that relations are a two-way street.