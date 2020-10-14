Silence from the government after yesterday the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski presented new information about the relations with Bulgaria. Mickoski asked Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani if it was true that during his last visit to Sofia he had received an “indecent proposal” related to the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness.

Specifically, Mickoski said that Osmani’s counterpart, Ekaterina Zakharieva, advocated for a new treaty similar to the one our country has with Greece, which would be largely related to the Macedonian language and its existence.

Let’s ask Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, is it true that his counterpart ask him to practically sign a new treaty, similar to the Prespa treaty, that will include constitutional amendments that will define the existence of the Macedonian nation as something that began in 1945, and that we were something else before 1945. Is this true, that this is the current condition before we continue our accession talks?, Mickoski said.

This confirms that Zaev with the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness with Boyko Borisov not only did not solve the problem with Bulgaria but also further complicated the relations.

Bulgaria’s demands are loud and clear – to accept that Goce Delcev is Bulgarian and that the Macedonian language dates back to 1945 and is a Bulgarian dialect. Without these two issues, the Bulgarian authorities are serious that there will be no start of negotiations for Macedonia.

That is why Osmani should not act as a member of DUI but as Minister of Foreign Affairs and say whether this is really the new request from Sofia. “I do not comment on speculation” is not the answer.

If it is, they owe an explanation to the citizens whether they are ready to accept new blackmails and how they intend to implement the constitutional changes that require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Will it be the same as when voting for the name change when MPs were blackmailed. But now things have changed and the government cannot get 61 MPs to even start an ordinary session, let alone reach the magic number of 80 votes.

But with Zaev and the others, anything is possible.