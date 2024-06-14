SDSM and DUI do not have a developed position on whether they will support the amendments to the Law on Local Self-Government. This law is important because if it is not passed, there will have to be early elections in the municipalities whose mayors will become ministers.

In order to pass this law, 80 MPs are needed, similar to what was needed for the law on the reorganization of the ministries.

The amendments require a two-thirds majority and Badenter, which means that votes from the opposition will also be needed. Vredi is the proposer of the law, and VMRO-DPMNE supports it.

The new legal solution stipulates that the acting mayors can lead the municipalities until the holding of the local elections in the fall of next year, provided that more than half of the mayoral mandate has expired.