Tomorrow, the Council of Public Prosecutors of the Republic of Macedonia will hold its 67th session, at which, as announced, it will have to vote for the election of public prosecutors in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption – Skopje.

The President of the Council, Antonio Jolevski, explained to MIA that there will be a vote for the election of four public prosecutors, following the call that was issued in April this year.

On the agenda of the 67th session of the Council, among other things, is the adoption of a decision to establish a Commission for the implementation of the vote for the election of the basic public prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption.

This is the first such election of the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption after the amendments to the Law on Public Prosecutors, where, in accordance with Article 66, the basic public prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption is elected by the Council of Public Prosecutors after a vote by all public prosecutors in the Republic of Macedonia.

Five candidates have been registered for the election call, and the voting will be on November 7.

Within seven days after the voting, the Council of Public Prosecutors should hold a session at which it will make a decision on the appointment of the public prosecutor who received the most votes from the list of registered candidates.

The mandate of the suspended head of the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption Vilma Ruskovska lasts until November 14, and prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov was appointed as her temporary replacement on August 29.