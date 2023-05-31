Ss. Cyril and Methodius University vice-rector for finance, investments, and development and Institute of Economics professor Biljana Angelova has been elected new rector of the state university.

According to the University Election Commission, Angelova won 1,958,681 points in a secret vote.

Dimitar Tashkovski from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies won 888,043 points. Goran Ajdinski from the Faculty of Philosophy won 866,078 points. Hristina Spasevska from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies won 784,308 points. Atanas Kochov from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering won 643,519 points. Ratko Duev from the Faculty of Philosophy won 459,372 points.

Angelova’s term as rector begins on Sept. 16, 2023, and ends on Sept. 15, 2026.