With the Greek border toward Macedonia, Albania and Turkey kept closed for the news two weeks, the next chance for a review of the decision comes on September 15.

Greece only allows tourists and visitors from EU member states and a list of approved countries to enter through the Kulata border crossing with Bulgaria, near Sandanski.

Macedonian citizens have in turn began looking toward Albania, which is not the usual summer destination for Macedonian tourists, but is the only sea adjacent country that allows Macedonians to enter without coronavirus checks. School is out until the start of October, meaning that some families have decided to take their summer vacation in September. Lines are developing on the Kafasan border crossing near Struga, and passengers are sometimes required to wait for up to half an hour.