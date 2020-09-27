Labour and Welfare Minister Jagoda Sahpaska called on the parents of children under six years of age to return to work. Sahpaska said that the measure allowing one parent in a household with a child under six to remain at home, given the closed kindergartens, is now expiring.

The Government created the necessary conditions for save childcare in the kindergartens. They reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection to the minimum, Minister Sahpaska said.

According to her, this means that the parents can safely leave their children in state run care and return to work.