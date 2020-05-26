As soon as the Government announced it is removing most of the restrictions linked to the coronavirus, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev came out with a social media campaign calling on the public to get accustomed to the “new normal”. The evening curfew is being lifted startign tomorrow, and patio areas in restaurants will be allowed to open on Thursday.

Време е за новата нормалност. Нашето општество мора да продолжи да функционира. Мерките се олабавуваат, надлежните… Gepostet von Zoran Zaev am Dienstag, 26. Mai 2020

Zaev has been pushing for weeks for election to take place as soon as possible, likely hoping that the low turnout as anxious citizens sit the vote out will help his party’s chances. In the comment, he insists that the “epidemic is under control but the virus will be with us for a long time and we must learn to live with it”.

Macedonia continues to have the worst numbers in the region, especially in terms of the mortality rate.